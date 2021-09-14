-
Wind damage from storms Tuesday afternoon and evening have left tens of thousands of Michiganders without electricity Wednesday morning.As of 6 a.m.…
Consumers Energy says it will retire all of its coal-burning power plants by the year 2025, years ahead of an earlier schedule.Environmental groups say…
The plan to dig a nearly four-mile tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac and replace the Line 5 oil and gas pipelines continues to move forward.Last…
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a $188 million dollar rate increase for DTE Energy. The power company had asked for a $351 million…
DTE Energy missed the mark with many aspects of its proposed long-term energy plan, according to an administrative law judge’s ruling this week.Judge…
The Michigan Public Service Commission is demanding Consumers Energy take more action to prevent a possible repeat of a fire last January.That fire broke…
DTE Energy’s proposed rate hike will hit low-income customers the hardest and benefit them the least, according to groups who protested outside a DTE…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has an early opportunity to influence the direction of energy policy in the state. She'll be able to fill two openings on the…
The Michigan Environmental Council, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Sierra Club are speaking out against DTE Energy's most recent rate case…
Until recently, if a home solar array produced more electricity than the house used, it would go through the meter onto the grid. Residents with solar…