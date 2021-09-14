Michigan public universities

-
A state House bill would change the Michigan Constitution to require all university board meetings be open to the public.Right now, the constitution says…
-
When University boards meet to vote on certain issues, the vote almost always goes through smoothly with little discussion and even littler debate.…
-
Yesterday, I talked about the challenges the University of Michigan’s new president faces. One of those is, of course, the fact that it is becoming…
-
In-state tuition and fees at Michigan's four-year public colleges and universities rank sixth highest nationally, with a Michigan average of $11,600 per…