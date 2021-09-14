-
As part of Michigan Radio's strategic plan to improve our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts (DEI), we committed to being transparent in the…
-
Michigan Radio’s Statement on Diversity begins with a direct acknowledgement that increasing diversity is an existential question for the station. Our…
-
Jenn White’s public radio career has taken her from Michigan to Chicago to D.C. She’s interviewed everyone from local politicians to major public figures…
-
Michigan Radio is changing its style guide, and as of today will capitalize the word “Black” when referring to a person or group’s race, culture or…
-
Michigan Radio can now be heard in the Port Huron region on 91.3 FM, WRSX.In a unique partnership with the St. Clair County Regional Educational Service…
-
Jack Lessenberry, Michigan Radio’s longtime senior political analyst, is resigning.Lessenberry’s resignation comes as a growing number of women accuse him…
-
Michigan Radio lost a member of our family last week. Mark Brush was our director of digital media. He passed away at age 49 from brain cancer.The…
-
Albert Einstein was born on this day in 1879. He died, after a lifetime of discoveries that transformed the world, in 1955. National Public Radio wasn’t…
-
Dr. William B. Stegath, Michigan Radio’s longest living alumnus, passed away Wednesday, just two weeks before his 97th birthday.Bill was best known as the…
-
There are more than 350 prisoners in Michigan who have been sentenced to life in prison, without parole, for crimes they committed as juveniles. A 2016…