Michigan Radio Awards

Michigan Radio has been recognized with four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category. The station won awards in the Breaking…
Michigan Radio’s documentary Not Safe to Drink has been nominated by the NYU School of Journalism as a finalist in the Top Ten Works of U.S. Journalism of…
Michigan Radio has been awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award for its feature Exposed to lead in infancy, now Flint’s youngest students face…
Michigan Radio was recognized with two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA). The station won first place in the documentary…
Michigan Radio has been recognized with four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the Large Market Radio category. The station won awards in the Hard News,…
Michigan Radio reporter Sarah Cwiek has been selected as a winner of a 2020 Wade H. McCree Award for the Advancement of Justice by the Michigan Press…
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has recognized Michigan Radio as Public Radio Station of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition…
Michigan Radio’s Believed podcast has been awarded its first Dart Award from the prestigious Columbia School of Journalism. The Dart Award for Excellence…
Michigan Radio’s Believed podcast has been nominated for a Webby Award in the “Podcast: Best Mini Series” category. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest…
The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has recognized Michigan Radio as Public Radio Station of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. The…