-
Experts on Michigan election law say GOP proposals would create unconstitutional obstacles to votingRepublican state lawmakers are working to push a package of 39 election-related bills through the Michigan Legislature. The bills would change state…
-
The state Bureau of Elections is continuing its probe into whether money paid by the Michigan Republican Party to former Secretary of State candidate Stan…
-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Republican Party meets this weekend to select a new chair. Two reporters discuss the candidates, as well as the latest…
-
The Michigan Republican Party convention is Saturday. The top job in the party just became a public brawl. The current chair of the state Republican Party…
-
Former ambassador, Ron Weiser, has emerged as the presumptive next chair of the Michigan Republican Party.That’s after current chair Laura Cox decided not…
-
Today on Stateside, the election results are mostly settled, but that hasn’t stopped Republican leaders from following Trump’s lead with unfounded…
-
While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated that her administration is working on guidelines for a partial restart of the state’s economy as soon as May 1,…
-
Republicans are stepping up their efforts to defeat two Democratic congresswomen who won formerly GOP-held seats in 2018.Under brilliant sunshine Tuesday…
-
Today on Stateside, the UAW strike against General Motors is stretching into week two. What does that mean for the Michigan economy? Plus, craft beer is…
-
Republicans in Michigan filed another lawsuit to stop the redistricting commission. The Michigan Republican Party says the state’s new redistricting…