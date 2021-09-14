michigan restaurant association

-
Just one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay at home order until May 28th, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association released its…
-
Restaurants depend on immigrants. Nationally, nearly one in five restaurant employees are foreign born. So what could President Trump's new immigration…
-
When the Historical Society of Greater Lansing hosted an oral history with the owner of Lansing's longstanding Jim's Tiffany restaurant, more than 80…
-
There is occupational segregation and inequality in Metro Detroit's restaurants, according to a report by Restaurant Opportunities Center United, a…
-
A new Michigan law will now allow you to literally BYOB, bring your own bottle of wine to a restaurant. Chris is the Chief Restaurant Critic and Wine…
-
Michigan diners can start bringing their own bottles of wine to restaurants.A new corkage law went into effect on Friday. It says restaurants with liquor…
-
A state lawmaker wants to open the doors of Michigan restaurants to dogs of all shapes and sizes.Currently, only service animals, like guide-dogs, are…
-
A new study says the “Help Wanted” sign is out at Michigan’s food and beverage businesses.The National Restaurant Association predicts food and beverage…