Many Michigan store owners may be facing their “Blackest Friday” as the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season comes amid the pandemic.After…
The holiday shopping season is about to move into high gear.Michigan Retailers Association spokeswoman Meegan Holland says a recent survey shows store…
Michigan store owners are optimistic their after-Christmas sales will be as strong as pre-holiday sales have been this year. Meegan Holland, with the…
Michigan store owners expect to be very busy this weekend.Meegan Holland, with the Michigan Retailers Association, says with Christmas falling on Monday…
Michigan store owners are optimistic this will be a good holiday shopping season.In a recent Michigan Retailers Association survey, 62 percent of Michigan…
'Twas the weekend after Christmas, and all through the mall, shoppers armed with gift cards are expected to make a big haul. This is expected to be…
This holiday shopping season may turn out to be better than expected for Michigan retailers.With temperatures approaching the 60’s, it may not feel like…
Two-thirds of Michigan retailers are expecting to see their sales increase this holiday season.Tom Scott is with the Michigan Retailers Association.He…
Starting Thursday, more online companies will add the Michigan sales tax to purchases made by Michigan customers.Online retail giant Amazon is among the…
The brutal winter weather is taking a toll on Michigan retailers.A major ice storm just before Christmas resulted in poor overall holiday season sales for…