Michigan Right to Life

Michigan will very likely ban a type of abortion procedure within the next few months.It’s called dilation and evacuation. It makes up about 7% of…
The anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan has wrapped up its petition drive and is getting ready to turn in its signatures.The group wants the…
As the 2020 election draws closer, abortion is becoming a pressing issue in Michigan.Two anti-abortion petition drives are underway in the state: one…
The ACLU of Michigan is gearing up to fight measures that would take away or limit a woman's right to an abortion in Michigan.The ACLU's preparations come…
Abortion rights opponents reached the halfway point in a petition drive to ban dilation and evacuation, or D&E abortions.Michigan Values Life includes…
You may soon be asked to sign a petition to restrict abortion in Michigan.Updated: Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 3:08 p.m.:The clock started Wednesday for…
The Michigan Legislature has approved a new budget that cuts funding to Planned Parenthood. The new provision would stop money for family planning and…
Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed legislation requiring Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate. (Read his veto letter here.)"But…
It’s been almost two weeks since the Legislature approved a state license plate in order for an anti-abortion group to fundraise off it, but the…
A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says he's undecided about signing legislation that would require Michigan to create and sell an…