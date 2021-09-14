-
The Michigan state Senate has passed several bills to make changes to the state's criminal justice system.The bipartisan bills aim to prevent low income…
Physicians throughout the state are asking lawmakers to consider science and research when making decisions about how to proceed with education this fall.…
State senators are debating how much money needs to be spent on Michigan’s dams.At a committee hearing on Tuesday, legislators heard how state regulators…
Several members of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet are likely to get to keep their jobs. The state Senate began its Advice and Consent hearings this…
The Michigan House is scaling back legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case after Michigan State University agreed to a $500 million…
Kids hoping to get high off laughing gas would have a harder time under a bill headed toward Gov. Rick Snyder's desk. The Michigan Senate voted…
No bans on pit bulls allowed, says the Michigan Senate.The chamber voted 22-13 on Thursday to prohibit local governments from dictating breed-specific…
This week the Michigan Senate passed a package of bills that would, among other things, limit claims of immunity from civil suits for government entities,…
Legislation nearing Gov. Rick Snyder's desk would let charter schools receive revenue from voter-approved property tax hikes.The Republican-led House…
Doctors would be required to check an electronic monitoring database before prescribing painkillers and other drugs under legislation aimed at preventing…