Michigan state parks

Today on Stateside, a public policy and economics professor at Hillsdale College weighs in on the free college tuition proposals that are bound to arise…
The Michigan State Employees Association filed a complaint with the state on June 29, claiming state park officers should be able to carry guns and wear…
A Michigan lawmaker is looking to amend the rules governing trust fund money intended to grow public land for resource protection and recreational…
Gov. Rick Snyder has approved nearly $50 million in spending to boost public recreation statewide.The $49.9 million for the Michigan Natural Resources…
Officials are looking for partners and sponsors to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Michigan state park system.A year-long celebration of the…
Ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the state park system, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has drafted a strategic plan for the state parks…
In some parts of Michigan, there are forests that can take you back in time. Old-growth forests of towering trees offer a rare glimpse at what Michigan…
Kids across Michigan got packed off to school today, which marks the end of the summer tourism season.As we start to say goodbye to summer, we wondered…
The state of Michigan and Washtenaw County have each purchased land for a new state park.Watkins Lake State Park and County Preserve spans 1,122 acres of…
Just about five years ago, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation scrapped the long-time window sticker entry system in favor of…