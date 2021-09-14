Michigan State University basketball

-
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is underway, and for Michigan State, it's already over.Early Friday morning in West Lafayette, Indiana, the Spartans…
It's conference tournament time in college basketball. There have been upsets and disappointments in the Big Ten men's and women's tournaments in…
Qualifying for March Madness is a milestone for many college basketball programs, but if your team is still playing in April that’s really something.…
College basketball is so corrupt, the FBI itself felt it had to investigate it, busting a bunch of coaches this past fall. But that’s not the case here in…
A Michigan State University legend passed away Monday at age 90.Coach Jud Heathcote led the MSU basketball team from 1976 to 1995, winning the school's…
The Big Dance is here! This year, Michigan and Michigan State qualified for the 2017 NCAA men's basketball tournament, but neither had an easy path. And…
We're midway through February, which for college basketball fans means March Madness is just around the corner. Many fans around the state are likely…
Doctors told Anthony Ianni's parents he’d have a tough time graduating high school. As for college? Forget it. The doctors predicted he would wind up…
It's been over two decades since Tom Izzo became the head coach of Michigan State's men's basketball team. In that time Izzo coached the team to one…
Although it’s the offseason for most major American sports, there’s still plenty of action in the sports world. Michigan sports has seen some important…