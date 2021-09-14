-
The Michigan Supreme Court will not give more time for a commission created to draw the state’s new political maps.Tired of politicians drawing maps for…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether a proposal to revise Detroit’s city charter should appear on the August ballot.It’s…
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether Michigan’s civil rights law protects people from discrimination based on sexual orientation.That…
The Michigan Supreme Court is likely to be the last stop for a group that's trying to put a fracking ban on the ballot.Hydraulic fracturing, commonly…
It was an election year in a divided America. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots were sent out by the state. Eventually, the Michigan Supreme Court…
A deadlock on the state Supreme Court could allow taxpayer funds to go to religious and other non-public schools. The money would partially reimburse the…
Changes are coming to the Michigan Supreme Court. Voters elected West Michigan attorney Elizabeth Welch and reelected Chief Justice Bridget Mary…
This week’s election is shifting Michigan’s state Supreme Court to a Democratic Party-nominee majority.Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and Elizabeth…
Michigan voters will elect two justices to the state Supreme Court in November. Bridget Mary McCormack is one of the seven candidates.Candidate: Bridget…
Michigan voters will elect two justices to the state Supreme Court in November. Katherine Mary Nepton is one of the seven candidates.Candidate: Katherine…