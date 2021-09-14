-
Today on Stateside, former Congressman Bart Stupak joins us to talk about the political climate in rural Michigan, and what he observes as the Democratic…
Plants, like humans, have a remarkable ability to adapt. When their surroundings change, they do too. “It happens in response to the environment,” said…
Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world, is awe-inspiring on many levels. But it’s also challenged. Though it seems pristine, a couple…
Authorities say a student at Michigan Technological University has died after suffering from symptoms of hypothermia while on a hiking trip in Michigan's…
The Isle Royale Wolf-Moose Project has been tracking the rare ecosystem on Isle Royale for almost 60 years. What makes Isle Royale rare is that the…
Many Michiganders know that a trip up north on I-75 brings you through Grayling. But did you know the city is named for a fish species that hasn't been…
A group of researchers at Michigan Technological University is conducting tests to find out if traditional asphalt mixed with rubber from scrap tires…
In response to what they call palpable hostitlity toward women, a group of students at Michigan Technological University has been publishing a newspaper…
The last time I checked, the ice bridge to Isle Royale had not fully formed, but there's an ice bridge now.Michigan Technological University's Rolf…
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - Researchers at Michigan Technological University are trying to figure out if solar power generation that works in the sunny South…