Today on Stateside, playwright and Detroit native Michael R. Jackson talks about the meta-musical that earned him a Pulitzer Prize for drama. Plus, as…
It’s time for another edition of Theater Talk with David Kiley, editor-in-chief of Encore Michigan. Kiley joined Stateside to preview and review plays…
It’s time for another edition of Theater Talk. David Kiley, editor-in-chief of Encore Michigan, joined Stateside to preview and review what's on stage…
For this edition of Theater Talk on Stateside, David Kiley of Encore Michigan joins the show to talk about four productions currently on stage across…
There's a lively professional theater scene happening in Michigan.With that being the case, Stateside is launching a new regular segment on the show…
Two young people kept their love alive throughout World War II with letters – hundreds of them.David Kiley, an Ann Arbor writer and director, used his…
Whether you were a little kid jumping into your pajamas before Mom and Dad loaded up the station wagon, or a teenager looking for a little "privacy" on a…
Let's all raise a strong drink and take off our pants in honor of the one and only Elaine Stritch.The 89-year-old Broadway legend died today in…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Ann Arbor's historic Michigan Theater is going solar. Or at least its marquee is.The Ann Arbor News reports that the solar energy…
The Ann Arbor Film Festival wrapped up less than a month ago…they’ve barely packed up their film reels. And already the Michigan Theater is prepping for…