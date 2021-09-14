michigan tourism

-
Even as COVID cases increase in Michigan, the number of tests being performed each day is still drastically lower than it was in the spring. And some…
AAA Michigan predicts more than a million Michiganders will be traveling during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Many will be heading up north.Mike Kent…
Update, May 28, 2021 at 11:45 a.m.:The Detroit Free Press reports that Benny Lucchesse, the Crown Choice Inn & Suites employee in the viral video, has…
It’ll be an “interesting test.” That’s how Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County, is looking at the weeks ahead.“For me as an…
Maybe you can’t imagine traveling anytime soon. Or maybe visiting another place—any other place—is all you can think about right now. Either way, summer’s…
The end of April usually marks the start of the tourist season on Mackinac island. But because of the coronavirus, many island businesses this year won’t…
Stateside: Unintended effects of no-fault changes; worker shortage in Traverse City; Faygo cocktailsToday on Stateside, a look at how the no-fault auto insurance changes could affect health care. Plus, out-of-pocket drug costs are still rising, and it’s…
In the early 1900s, not long after the invention of the automobile, people began hitching trailers to their bumpers for road trips around the country.…
A 2006 state law says Michigan public schools must start after Labor Day. But this year, a record number of school districts received waivers to start…
Michigan has gotten plenty of mileage out of Tim Allen's voice spreading the word about Pure Michigan as a travel destination.Now, the talents of a…