Michigan United

Some Democratic state lawmakers and activists say now is the time to permanently extend and expand unemployment benefits in Michigan.Since the beginning…
Donald Trump's recent executive orders have people in some immigrant communities in Detroit worried.Detroit has a large immigrant population, but…
About 40 protestors rallied outside Republican Congressman David Trott's office in Troy Tuesday, holding signs that read "Don't Take My Medicare or…
The Next IdeaIn an era when it seems much of the country is in a face-off over race, from Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter, how do we talk about…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced it will start testing body cameras on agents in the field. The first phase of the feasibility study…
For the last week, a bus that stops in southwest Detroit has been stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The riders are asked for identification,…