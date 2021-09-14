michigan united conservation clubs

-
Starting today, more than 600,000 Michigan hunters are expected to take to the woods for the state’s annual firearm deer season.These are not the best of…
Nayanquing Point Wildlife Area is a tranquil haven just north of Bay City along the Saginaw Bay. It’s also under siege.Slowly, an invasive plant is…
Another free-ranging Michigan deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. “This news is not surprising,” said Dr. Steve Schmitt, DNR wildlife…
Michigan voters rejected a pair of referenda on state laws authorizing a wolf hunt in the Upper Peninsula.Wolf hunt opponents celebrated tonight. “The…
It looks like a referendum on the controversial issue of wolf-hunting is headed to the November ballot – again. This will be the second hunting-related…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed an overhaul to Michigan’s hunting and fishing fees. The new law raises many license fees starting next March, but greatly…
People fighting a proposed wolf hunt in Michigan are celebrating a milestone today.They delivered a quarter million petition signatures to the Secretary…
Tomorrow, Michigan may move a little closer to having a statewide vote on a possible wolf hunt.Members of the group, Keep Michigan Wolves Protected, are…
Governor Snyder will soon have to decide if he will sign a bill that would cap the amount of public land the state can own. Some conservationists are…
State lawmakers are considering legislation that would open more state owned land to horseback riding. But the proposal could also end up costing Michigan…