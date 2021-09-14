michigan veterans

-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared June 12 Women Veterans Recognition Day.“Michigan women have been stepping up to serve our country for generations,…
The first class of Michigan State University students trained to help combat veterans will graduate this week. It’s called the Combat Veterans Certificate…
Michigan has consistently ranked in the bottom five states and territories when it comes to helping veterans and their families access federal VA…
Republican State Representative Jason Wentworth serves Michigan's 97th district and is the chair of the House Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. He…
There are about six hundred thousand veterans in Michigan. That's the 11th highest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census. Yet Michigan has…
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says the federal Department of Veterans Affairs has chosen a site for an expanded health clinic in Traverse City.The Michigan…
A new veterans’ home may not go in Detroit as originally planned.State lawmakers OK’d a bill Wednesday that says the new home can go in Wayne, Oakland or…
The problem of homelessness among military veterans in Kent County has been solved, according to several organizations that have been working to find…
A veteran’s home in Marquette says it’s already fixed problems found by the state Auditor General. After a four-month review, the auditor raised concerns…
State Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, and state Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights, are two Iraq War veterans who were “heartbroken and outraged” when…