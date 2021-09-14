Michigan Votes 2014

-
Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta of our It's Just Politics team gave us a list of five things to watch just before the election. Now we look at results and break…
-
The number we're talking about is the percentage of the population old enough to vote.Less than half of those people showed up at the polls on Election…
-
Here are the election results for the races we're watching here at Michigan Radio.Please go to your county's election page for more detailed results in…
-
Ann Arbor Public School voters have rejected a proposal to annex Whitmore Lake Public Schools.Scott Menzel heads the Washtenaw Intermediate School…
-
Voters in Grand Rapids, Flint and Kalamazoo approved changes to their city charters.Kalamazoo voters approved proposals that will change the way their…
-
Republican Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has defeated Democratic challenger Godfrey Dillard in her bid for a second four-year term as Michigan's top…
-
Republican Bill Schuette has been re-elected to a second term as Michigan's attorney general.Schuette defeated Democrat Mark Totten and other candidates…
-
We're following the races as they're called. You can see results here, and we have a rolling summary of results below.You can also follow our team as they…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has been reelected to a second term.Snyder was first elected governor in 2010. During Snyder’s first term, he oversaw major tax reforms…
-
As election results come in – Michigan Democrats are keeping a close eye on state House races. They believe they take control of the state House in…