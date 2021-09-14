-
If you live in Michigan, you’ve probably heard the debate over what we should call people who live here. For the most part, it’s a battle between…
-
The debate over what we, as residents of Michigan, are officially called may soon be over. Headed to Governor Snyder's desk is a package of recently…
-
We live in a complex world of technology, of instant communication with just about any spot in the world.So it is all too easy for us to lose track of our…
-
I realize there are a few other things going on today, such as the mess in Egypt, and the aftermath of President Obama’s historic trip to Marquette, where…
-
Budget schmudget.The real debate in this state is over how we self-identify.The Michigander vs. Michiganian debate rears up every so often.We last heard…