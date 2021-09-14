-
The International Joint Commission, a treaty organization that advises the United States and Canada, says the two countries should do more to keep…
-
Tiny particles of plastic are prevalent in rivers that flow into the Great Lakes, according to a new study by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey…
-
Plastic microbeads found in soaps, facial scrubs, cosmetics and toothpaste will be phased out starting in 2017 under bipartisan legislation signed by…
-
Michigan lawmakers are talking about banning tiny balls of plastic in products sold in Michigan.A lot of us use products with microbeads in them. They’re…
-
There’s plastic trash in every one of the Great Lakes.That plastic includes junk people leave at the beach, microbeads from consumer products such as…