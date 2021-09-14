-
Four years ago, the city of Toledo told more than 450,000 residents to immediately stop drinking water out of the tap. That's after a toxin called…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a health advisory for microcystin. That’s the toxin that shut down Toledo’s drinking water supply in…
-
Several environmental groups have filed a notice threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn't take action to clean up Lake…
-
It's been two years since drinking water in Toledo was contaminated by cyanobacteriain Lake Erie. Four hundred thousand Toledo-area residents couldn't…
-
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Toledo officials are stressing that the city's water is safe to drink as they continue to monitor for the toxin produced by Lake Erie…