-
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving the city of Midland $5.5 million to help it recover from last year’s devastating flood.In…
-
Today, on Stateside, we break down the numbers from the U.S. Census and what they mean for redistricting in Michigan. Plus, a conversation with longtime…
-
Michigan groups that provide meals for people who need them for Thanksgiving are having to make some changes this year due to COVID-19.In Midland, Open…
-
The state will try to order the company that owns the Edenville and Sanford Dams to fix failures that caused extensive flooding along the Tittawabassee…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for a federal major disaster declaration for five Michigan counties still recovering from May floods.In her letter to…
-
The two dams that broke near Midland caused a massive flood that swept away bridges, roads, and damaged a lot of property. Because Midland is home to…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to ask for a federal disaster declaration for parts of Michigan hard hit by flooding last month.Heavy rains flooded towns and…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a state investigation into why two privately owned dams failed last week in Midland County contributing to record…
-
Contractors are busy repairing damage from last week’s record flood in Midland County.Many are also victims of the flood themselves.Tony Geiger says the…
-
Many people in Midland County will be spending their Memorial Day holiday weekend cleaning up from this week’s massive flood.It’s the very beginning of a…