Michigan is getting millions of dollars from the federal government to repair roads damaged in the May floods.The 500-year flood event damaged forced more…
Michigan election officials are encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots to reduce their potential exposure to COVID-19. But flooding last month has…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for a federal major disaster declaration for five Michigan counties still recovering from May floods.In her letter to…
A new report confirms that the Edenville Dam didn’t meet state standards before it failed in May.The study was conducted by the Spicer Group, a…
Michigan’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the owner of the two dams that failed last month causing historic floods.On May 19, the…
A group representing Midland and Gladwin County residents wants an independent review of the failures of two dams last month that created historic…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to ask for a federal disaster declaration for parts of Michigan hard hit by flooding last month.Heavy rains flooded towns and…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered a state investigation into why two privately owned dams failed last week in Midland County contributing to record…
Four Midland County homeowners have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Michigan. The lawsuit alleges the Department of Environment, Great…
Contractors are busy repairing damage from last week’s record flood in Midland County.Many are also victims of the flood themselves.Tony Geiger says the…