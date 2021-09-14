-
The "FOR SALE" sign is out on a building on Cass Avenue in Midtown Detroit. And that sign represents the end of an era.The building houses the Big Book…
-
Future strip malls may not have a place in much of Detroit's Midtown district.The Detroit News reports proposed new zoning rules aim to discourage new…
-
The long-vacant Strathmore Hotel in Midtown Detroit is reportedly being rehabbed to become an apartment complex, opening in 2016. The eight-story building…
-
Some renters in and around downtown Detroit are exploring the idea of a tenants’ union.A group of them met this past weekend to discuss the…
-
A Detroit Free Press photo editor won a $3,000 grant for her latest project — capturing her community through her iPhone lens.The Freep’s Diane Weiss was…
-
"Defiant jewelry with a purpose!"That's the slogan for a unique jewelry business that launched in the Midtown area of Detroit.It's called Rebel Nell.The…
-
There seem to be two types of stories emerging from Detroit these days: one bleak and one optimistic.Both can be spun wildly out of proportion, but the…
-
“Huh.”That is a completely understandable reaction the first time people see the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit’s new exhibit. It’s called “Mobile…
-
Whole Foods announced today the store will open on June 5th in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood and will employ 75 people.The store will be on the corner of…
-
DETROIT (AP) - A group of young Jewish professionals attracted to the vitality of Detroit's evolving downtown wants to bring others into the city decades…