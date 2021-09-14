-
The past few months have focused national attention on systemic racism in American policing. But criminal justice is far from the only sector of American…
Today on Stateside, we talk to a state senator who wants to see Michigan enact so-called "red flag laws," which allow police to seize firearms from those…
Midwives will need a license to practice in Michigan, starting in August. It's the first time midwives will need a license to practice in the state.The…
A new law recently signed by Governor Rick Snyder means home birth midwives in Michigan will need to be licensed.What does this mean for women who want to…