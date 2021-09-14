-
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new study by the nation's largest moving company indicates that migration out of Michigan has finally slowed to a virtual halt.Suburban…
-
Approximately 1.7 million Americans moved to a different state in 2012. But from where are people leaving, and where do they go?A recent infographic by…
-
Most people know Holland, Michigan for its Dutch roots and maybe it’s big tulip festival.But in the 2010 U.S. Census, more than 1 in 5 people who live in…
-
Fewer Americans are making long distance moves than at any point since the census started tracking the data in the 1940s. Overall, American geographic…
-
For much of the last decade, cities across our region have watched their recent college graduates flee to cities like Phoenix.It what might be good news…