-
Observers have been flocking to Saline since last Wednesday to get a glimpse of a roseate spoonbill, a bird more typically found along the Gulf Coast…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear about the shifting political sands in Oakland County. Also, climate change and Michigan birds. Plus, we discuss the arid…
-
Researchers at the University of Michigan are trying to connect the dots between birds becoming smaller with longer wings and their earlier…
-
Birds are beginning to migrate north. The Great Lakes flyway means a large number of those birds will be flying over Michigan. It also means at night…
-
The Trump administration has finalized a rule that will cut protections for migratory birds.The federal government will no longer prosecute companies and…
-
Research shows chemicals banned years and even decades ago are showing up in some Great Lakes shorebirds. Scientists found P-C-Bs used as a coolant in…
-
Every year about 93% of all the Kirtland’s Warblers in the world fly from the Bahamas to Michigan. The rare bird is making a comeback from the brink of…
-
A Trump administration rule change to the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act dropped fines for industries killing birds unless the deaths were intentionally…
-
A new study out of the University of Michigan finds the bodies of migratory birds are shrinking - and it could be due to climate change.The data was…
-
Each year hundreds of millions of birds die in the U.S. after colliding with windows. Skyscrapers are not the chief cause, but mostly mid-rise buildings.…