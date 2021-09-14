-
A temporary switch is on tap for Flint’s drinking water source.The pipeline that brings water to Flint from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is in…
Flint’s Public Safety Director is resigning.Alvern Lock submitted his resignation today. Alvern Lock has overseen Flint’s police and fire departments…
Flint is getting its third emergency manager in less than six months.Flint’s current Emergency Manager announced his resignation today.Mike Brown is in…
Flint's emergency manager wants to get mayor and city council more involved in budget and transitionFlint’s emergency manager says it’s time to begin the transition back to local, elected control.Flint’s been under a state-appointed manager since…