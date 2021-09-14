-
A trio of bills in the Michigan legislature would create a statewide database of second hand shop sales. State Representative Mike Callton says a single…
-
There’s a new idea floating around the state Capitol about how to boost funding for roads. Supporters call the plan “pot for potholes.”Lawmakers like…
-
Medical marijuana dispensaries could be revived in MichiganA state House panel is soon likely to take up a bill that would revive medical marijuana…
-
A Republican state lawmaker has introduced legislation to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan.The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled the…
-
In this week's edition of It's Just Politics, Rick Pluta, Lansing Bureau Chief for the Michigan Public Radio Network and I take on the politics of pot.…
-
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a measure to legalize medical marijuana dispensaries. Right now, the future of dispensaries is waiting on a…