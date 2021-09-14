-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has appointed interim Chief James White to permanently head the Detroit Police Department.Despite the city conducting a…
The city of Detroit continued losing population over the past decade, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.According to the…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and federal disaster agency officials say help is available for Metro Detroit households impacted by June flooding—but…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan scored a significant win against challengers to his third term in office last night. He won more than 70% of the vote.Challenger…
Detroit broke ground on a greenway named for one of its most legendary citizens on Monday.The 27.5-mile bike and walkway is named for the late boxing…
Detroit police chief James Craig plans to talk to reporters today amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is in real danger from COVID-19 again, and things are likely going to get worse.After months of relatively few…
Detroit’s TCF Center will soon be giving out around 8,000 COVID-19 vaccinations every day, Mayor Mike Duggan announced on Wednesday.The city is already…
Detroit on Monday immediately expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, a week earlier than planned, as Michigan continues to…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city’s ability to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic depends on how swiftly it can vaccinate residents—and receive help…