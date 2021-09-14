-
The state of Michigan has dropped charges against one of the government officials charged in connection with the Flint water crisis.Mike Glasgow is…
-
Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.The announcement does not indicate if there are…
-
There is speculation that another person criminally charged in the Flint water crisis will agree to cooperate with prosecutors.Before she retired, Corinne…
-
Court hearings into criminal charges in the Flint water crisis will drag on well into 2017.Eight current and former state workers with the departments of…
-
A judge has agreed to consolidate the criminal cases against eight defendants related to the Flint water crisis.Genesee District Judge Tracy Collier-Nix…
-
A former Flint city official has agreed to cooperate with federal and state investigations of the city’s water crisis as part of a plea deal. The deal may…
-
The city of Flint is taking new steps to reduce lead in the city’s drinking water.Flint is adding phosphates to water it gets from Detroit. Detroit…
-
Flint residents will soon get another letter saying there’s a problem with their tap water. It’s a letter they’ve seen before.The city remains technically…