Michigan’s U.S. senators are trying again to get $172 million in federal funding for fixing Flint’s damaged water system. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie…
The U.S. Senate’s rejection of a quarter billion dollars in aid to Flint has the city’s mayor looking to Lansing for help.Flint backers in Washington were…
A Michigan U.S. Senator says a federal aid package for Flint might move through Congress quicker if state officials tap the rainy day fund and budget…
Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she’s hopeful that the U.S. Senate will soon take up a bill with tens of millions of dollars for Flint.The…