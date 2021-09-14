Mike McDaniel

-
The man heading Flint’s lead pipe replacement program has a new contract.The council voted 9-0 on a reconsideration vote during a special meeting…
-
Flint’s problem water pipe records are forcing the city to rely more on a special tool to determine if homes are using lead or copper service…
-
Flint officials expect the city’s pipe replacement program will ramp up in the month of June.The city is removing lead and galvanized service lines…
-
Now that a judge has approved a legal settlement to replace lead pipes in Flint, the city is acting quickly to get the process moving.Tuesday, U.S.…
-
Weather permitting, Flint officials hope to start the next round of lead service line replacements by mid-April.Tonight the Flint city council approved…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Drinkable unfiltered tap water for residents in Flint might still be a few years away. Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael…
-
Monday, the Flint city council will consider contracts for the next round of lead service line replacements.The pipes connecting Flint homes to city water…
-
Contractors will soon start replacing lead service lines at more than 200 Flint homes. But first they need the homeowners’ permission.The city has hired…
-
This week, Flint officials hope to ink contracts with three companies to begin removing lead service lines.The service lines have been a major source of…
-
State utility regulators are the latest to give Lansing’s city electric utility poor marks for how it handled a massive ice storm in December.The Michigan…