Michigan’s place as a pivotal swing state in next Tuesday’s presidential election is clear, based on its frequency on the itineraries of the major…
At least two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just days after the Vice President spoke to a Michigan…
About 800 people trudged across a muddy field to get to the airport in Waterford Township where Vice President Mike Pence was to speak. Speakers blared…
Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.The event was held outside Lacks Enterprises, a car-detail company on the city’s…
Vice President Mike Pence was in Lansing Tuesday to talk about farming. Pence and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue addressed members of the…
Vice President Mike Pence fired up the president’s base at a small noon-hour rally in Saginaw, as the U.S. House of Representatives debated impeaching…
Vice President Mike Pence talked about the economy, national security and the impeachment inquiry at a campaign rally in Holland on Wednesday night.…
Vice President Mike Pence told Detroit business leaders Monday that the “American economy is booming.”Pence delivered a spirited defense of the Trump…
Vice President Mike Pence appeared at two rallies in Michigan Monday on behalf of Republican candidates. In Waterford, he was the keynote speaker at a…
As Election Day draws near, big name national politicians are coming to Michigan to campaign for local candidates. Former President Barack Obama is…