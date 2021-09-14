-
State prosecutors are still not saying when to expect new criminal charges in the Flint water crisis probe.Thursday evening, Michigan Attorney General…
-
Some of the state workers indicted as part of the Flint water crisis investigation may soon return to work.Last week, state prosecutors dismissed charges…
-
Two state officials will be sentenced next month on charges connected to the Flint water crisis.Mike Prysby and Stephen Busch both entered pleas of no…
-
It’s back to court Monday for four defendants in the Flint water crisis investigation.At the time of Flint’s ill-fated drinking water switch, district…
-
Four current and former Michigan Department of Environmental Quality employees criminally charged in the Flint water crisis are scheduled to return to…
-
One of the Flint residents to first sound the alarm about the city’s water problems testified today that state environmental officials refused to…
-
The government's chief prosecutor in the Flint water crisis criminal case suggests top officials pressured state employees to switch Flint’s water source…
-
The stage is set for the next step in the Flint water crisis criminal probe.Today, a judge scheduled preliminary exams for five water crisis defendants…
-
This will be a busy week for Flint water crisis prosecutors.A Monday court hearing will handle motions in the criminal cases against five MDEQ employees,…
-
The state of Michigan has dropped charges against one of the government officials charged in connection with the Flint water crisis.Mike Glasgow is…