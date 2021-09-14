-
This November, voters will decide whether Michigan joins the roster of states that have legalized recreational marijuana.So what exactly will, and will…
-
Marijuana advocates say they are watching “very closely” as a deadline looms for Michigan’s legislature to decide whether to act or not on a petition to…
-
From an early-morning fixture on Detroit television to an advocate for legalized marijuana in Michigan, Anqunette Jamison has made quite a transition. The…
-
The MILegalize Board of Directors announced today that their campaign has collected over 240,000 signatures to legalize cannabis in Michigan. In order to…
-
More than 50% of Michigan voters say in recent polls that they support marijuana legalization.Two groups hope to put legalization proposals on the…
-
A campaign to legalize marijuana in Michigan started collecting signatures on Thursday at a rally in front of the state Capitol.Organizers with the group…