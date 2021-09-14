-
President Joe Biden this week reversed the federal transgender military ban implemented under former President Donald Trump’s administration. It’s another…
-
State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday to announce legislation they say will clear the path to good jobs in…
-
A University of Michigan program wants to prepare military veterans for college life. It’s called VetCoRe. It stands for "veteran college readiness."The…
-
When it comes to thanking the nation's veterans, some would say we can never do it enough.Sean Tracy has taken that gratitude to a whole new level.He…
-
On March 18, 2016, new Marine recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor died after falling in his barracks on Parris Island, South Carolina. A coroner ruled the…
-
With the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s call to a grieving military widow, lost in many of the conversations was where the soldier…
-
Sailors from Michigan, Illinois and Ohio are among ten who are missing after a U.S. warship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore Monday. April…
-
President Donald Trump announced via Twitter Wednesday morning that the government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve in United…
-
The Gerald R. Ford International Airport once again is working with the Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan to welcome returning military service…
-
Investigations into a Michigan Marine recruit’s suicide reveal he may have been hazed, abused, and possibly targeted for being a Muslim.Raheel Siddiqui…