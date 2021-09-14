millage vote

-
Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in some communities in the state.The May 4 elections are a hodge-podge of local issues. A total of 189 issues will…
On Tuesday, voters in Washtenaw County approved a $53 million bond proposal to renovate a school for students with special needs.The High Point School…
Jackson County voters are being warned they could lose some of their county parks, unless voters OK a new millage on August 7th. Jackson County maintains…
On May 2 Ann Arbor voters approved a new millage that will be used to renovate the city's public schools. The millage will raise more than $200 million…
Last night (May 2) voters in Ann Arbor and Kent County approved funding for schools. Two proposals that would have allowed the construction of wind farms…
On Tuesday, voters across Michigan will decide whether to renew local taxes that fund public schools.And voters in one Michigan community will be asked to…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Doug Tribou look at Michigan primary results, including Congressman John Conyers' closest challenge…
An angry crowd told the Shiawassee County Commission tonight not to lay off more than a dozen sheriff’s deputies. But the commission did any way.Faced…
Shiawassee County Commissioners could authorize laying off half the sheriff’s department this week.Last week, voters rejected a millage hike that would…
It took a marathon session Monday night, but the Lansing city council finally has a new council president. The eight-member council is evenly divided into…