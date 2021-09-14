-
The popularity of #OkBoomer suggests there might be a yawning gap in attitudes between old and young. Those differences can sometimes play out in the workforce, which now spans five generations.
It's time to put people over party. That's the idea driving young legislators across the country to group together in a bipartisan way, forming caucuses…
If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected later this week, one economist says Michigan’s economy could take a hit.The Fed is expected to…
If there’s a teen or 20-something in your life, chances are that you’ve seen plenty of “LOL” and “BFF” in your texting conversations.It seems like text…
Research seems to suggest that millennials are suffering from a self-image problem, especially when compared with baby boomers and Gen Xers.And…
They tend to not want credit cards or cars. They are postponing marriage, frequently choosing to live at home with mom and dad. They are grappling with a…
A recent report from Bankrate.com finds millennials are not embracing credit cards the way their parents or older siblings have done.A hefty 63% of…
The Millennial generation has been described as lazy and entitled. A generation of people who need instant gratification, and have short attention…
In the 1970s, at the height of its power, the United Auto Workers had more than 1.5 million members. Today it has fewer than 400,000. Some of the reasons…
The curtain is closing on baby boomers, as the so-called "millennial generation" is taking up a larger share of the electorate. This voting block…