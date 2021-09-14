-
In 2018, the Republican-led lame duck legislature prevented minimum wage and sick time laws from getting on Michiganders' ballots by adopting the…
-
More than a dozen people gathered outside U.S. Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) Detroit office on Monday to support a provision in the latest coronavirus…
-
The Michigan minimum wage is not going up today.The hourly minimum wage was supposed to increase from $9.65 to $9.87 January 1st. But, state law does not…
-
Minimum wage workers in Michigan likely won’t see a pay increase in January, thanks to a provision in the state’s wage law.In 2018, the state passed a law…
-
Michigan workers making minimum wage get a twenty cent per hour pay increase starting on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020.That brings their pay to $9.65 an…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to offer advice on whether the Legislature acted legally last year to adopt and then dramatically alter two…
-
Oakland County commissioners may be getting into a big fight over paying a small number of county employees a higher minimum wage. Commissioner Angela…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will weigh in on how Republicans in the Legislature dealt with a voter-initiated measure to increase the state minimum wage.…
-
The state's new minimum wage and earned sick time laws take effect today. But there’s lingering controversy about how the measures made it into…
-
Michiganders who are paid minimum wage will be getting a raise Friday. After many hurdles and changes, the state’s new minimum wage law is being put into…