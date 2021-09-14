-
Today on Stateside, we hear from two sisters working to increase Muslim representation in the books at libraries. Plus, we talk to the director of the…
-
Today on Stateside, Samuel Stanley Jr. officially took his place as Michigan State University's 21st president earlier this month. We talk to Stanley…
-
Today on Stateside, another attempt by the RTA to bring coordinated mass transit to Southeast Michigan. Plus, the Detroit Police Department’s attempts to…
-
Mining companies would be able to modify onsite facilities without an environmental permit amendment under legislation that has passed the Michigan House.…
-
Some environmentalists are worried a bill moving through the state Legislature would give mining companies too much leeway.Under the bill, mining…
-
104 years ago this month, some 400 miners and their families were at a Christmas Eve celebration in Calumet in the Upper Peninsula. 73 men, women and…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law changes to the regulation of Michigan copper mines.Legislation enacted Tuesday establishes separate regulations for…
-
Michigan Radio's ongoing MI Curious series gives listeners a chance to ask a question. Then, we do our best to get an answer.The next question comes from…
-
Michigan’s first potential new gold mine since the late 1800s now has three of four permits it needs to open.The Michigan Department of Environmental…
-
A large Toronto-based mining company has started expanding one of its projects near Marquette. But it will need approval from the Michigan Department of…