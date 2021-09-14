-
MISO, the agency that manages Michigan's electric grid, says it's planning for a better interstate transmission system.Experts say that's good news for…
-
Updated 2:07 p.m. 02/04/2021The Natural Resources Defense Council says the Midwest energy grid operator known as MISO hasn't planned enough interstate…
-
Residents are trying to stop a Michigan energy company from building a massive gas plant in Rives Township, a rural area north of Jackson known for its…
-
Update: Thursday, January 31, 5:09 p.m.Consumers Energy says residential customers can turn their thermostats back up after midnight on Thursday. The…
-
This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.The Michigan Public…
-
Michigan and its Midwest electric grid operator, MISO, believe they've come up with a solution to a potential shortage of electricity that could happen as…
-
Michigan is asking its electric grid – known as MISO – to study ways to make electricity more reliable in the U.P.MISO manages electric transmission in 15…
-
Officials are asking Michigan utilities to be ready in case there are any problems with getting enough electricity to consumers today. The Midcontinent…
-
Michigan could face an electricity shortage in the next few years.New federal regulations are forcing many coal-fired power plants to shut down in 2016.…