State lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a new effort to regulate amateur mixed martial arts fighting.Michigan law currently regulates professional MMA…
Mixed martial arts can be traced far into the history of sport fighting. The full contact sport has competitive roots in Brazil and Japan and allows…
A Michigan state house committee meeting this week is expected to draw dozens of Mixed Martial Arts fighters.State Representative Harvey Santana says…
Amateur mixed martial arts fights may soon be regulated by the state. A bill introduced to the Michigan House would require both promoters and fighters to…