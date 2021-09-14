-
On Michigan Radio, we don’t normally cover baseball outside the state. But we have to make an exception this week, because the Chicago Cubs beat the…
-
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez got off to a slow start in 2016, allowing three earned runs in his first appearance of the season. His…
-
The Old English "D" has become emblematic of the city of Detroit — it can be seen tattooed on forearms or stuck on the bumpers of cars, and of course, all…
-
It’s another post season disappointment for the Detroit Tigers.The fall air seemed to chill the Tigers' bats Sunday and a late rally in the ninth inning…
-
Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer easily won the American League Cy Young Award Wednesday.The award honors the best pitcher in Major League Baseball…
-
Update 2:00 p.m.Here's the video from the press conference:11:30 a.m.It's official. Jason Beck writes for MLB.com:10:36 a.m.It's not official yet, but…
-
"I hope you enjoyed me as much as I enjoyed you." - Jim Leyland in a statement to fansHere are some of the significant numbers from Leyland's career as an…
-
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox are going to the World Series for the third time in 10 seasons.Shane Victorino launched a go-ahead grand slam in the…
-
The Detroit Tigers split the first two games of their American League Conference Series with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.It looked like the Tigers…
-
The Detroit Tigers are on their way to the American League Championship series.The Tigers defeated the Oakland A’s last night to win their American League…