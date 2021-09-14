-
Whether they're soaring over a field of flowers or dodging toddlers with nets, butterflies are a quintessential part of the Midwest summer experience. And…
-
Officials in northern Michigan are working to remove an invasive plant that poisons monarch butterflies.The black swallow-wort is a vine with heart-shaped…
-
The monarch butterflies that are emerging right now in Michigan have a long trip ahead of them.They’ll fly several thousand miles to the oyamel fir…
-
It’s breeding season for monarch butterflies, and government officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico want your help collecting data on them.The second…
-
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.Michigan's…
-
Monarch butterflies need more to eat. That's the conclusion of a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey.The only thing monarch butterfly caterpillars…
-
Scientists continue to keep a nervous eye on North America’s eastern monarch butterfly population.That population has dropped by more than 80% over the…
-
This week, two environmental groups, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Food Safety, put the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on…
-
Monarch butterflies need milkweed to survive, but some plants you buy for your garden could be toxic to them.There’s been a big drop in the monarch…
-
Monarch butterflies are not around in the numbers they used to be — not by a long shot. By some estimates, monarch populations have dropped by 90% over…