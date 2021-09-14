-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is restricting international cargo at one Michigan port. Other Great Lakes ports don’t face the same restrictions.The…
-
Today on Stateside, after two weeks of political conventions, we’ll get an analysis about how both parties presented their nominee and what takeaways…
-
The marching band stood still: Monroe teacher and senior discuss making music during COVID-19 crisisMichigan schools are wrapping up a year like no other. As COVID-19 closed K-12 buildings, teachers and students struggled to recreate the chemistry of…
-
A southeastern Michigan middle school student is in custody after authorities say he took an inactive grenade to school and made threatening statements to…
-
The Monroe City Council approved a decision this week to opt out of authorizing potential medical marijuana facilities. The council voted unanimously on…
-
Each February, the libraries in Monroe undergo a transformation. The Black History Month Blues Festival turns these sedate study spaces into concert…
-
High levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) have been uncovered during a cleanup in the River Raisin, reports Charles Slat of the Monroe News:PCBs,…
-
A long-time Monroe business may decide to stay and build its world headquarters there. Think "recliner" and chances are La-Z-Boy will come to mind.The…
-
There’s new information showing Michigan’s drop in unemployment is spread out across most of the state.Last week, the Michigan Department of Technology,…
-
Flood waters on the River Raisin are not expected to crest in Monroe County until Friday afternoon at the earliest. The crest is expected to be near a…