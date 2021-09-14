-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency late Thursday evening for the city of Flat Rock, and Wayne and Monroe counties. That's after an…
A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan…
A white man now faces a federal hate crime for allegedly assaulting a Black teenager in a Monroe County state park this summer, the U.S. Department of…
Updated on Friday, May 18 at 4:28 p.m.Inmates from a county jail and volunteers were filling sand bags along part of the Lake Erie shoreline in…
A southeastern Michigan middle school student is in custody after authorities say he took an inactive grenade to school and made threatening statements to…
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The mayor of Ohio's fourth-largest city says water will be flowing into the Toledo area from all corners of the state to help the…