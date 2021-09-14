-
A national group representing America’s farmers is renewing its call on the Trump administration to block the proposed merger of Midland-based Dow…
During a hearing today, U.S. senators quizzed officials with Midland-based Dow Chemical, DuPont and other major chemical companies about major…
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing this week that could affect the planned merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont.Iowa…
The study, published in the journal Environmental Health, found that continuous exposure to very low doses of the herbicide Roundup might be linked to…