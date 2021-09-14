-
Moose populations are still going wild on Isle Royale, but wildlife managers hope moving some additional wolves in will help restore some balance.Michigan…
Michigan's biannual moose survey shows growth in the animal's population. The state's Department of Natural Resources conducted a survey in February in…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a fatal neurological disease in deer has turned up for the first time in the Upper Peninsula.The 4-year…
Before Europeans arrived in Michigan, “moose were pretty much all over” the state, said Rachel Clark of the Michigan History Center.After that arrival,…
The moose population in the western Upper Peninsula appears to be rebounding after taking a dip a few years ago.Moose were reintroduced into the western…
The Isle Royale Wolf-Moose Project has been tracking the rare ecosystem on Isle Royale for almost 60 years. What makes Isle Royale rare is that the…
Last week, state officials confirmed they found chronic wasting disease in a wild deer for the first time. Michigan now joins 22 states and two Canadian…
A serious health threat to the state’s wild deer population has been detected in mid-Michigan. A six-year-old doe found in Haslett last month has tested…
State lawmakers are taking aim at elk and moose poachers in Michigan.Lawmakers are considering tripling the fine poachers pay if they are caught illegally…
The ongoing study of wolves and moose on Isle Royale in Lake Superior has hit a critical juncture. Researchers in charge of the longest continuous study…